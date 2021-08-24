Two More Titans Players Added to COVID List
NASHVILLE – Two more Tennessee Titans players have been added to the Reserve-COVID 19 list. Running back Jeremy McNichols and linebacker Nick Dzubnar were removed from the active roster on Tuesday either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has the virus. League rules prohibit teams from revealing the reason behind a player’s inclusion on the Reserve-COVID 19 list.www.yardbarker.com
