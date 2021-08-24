Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Two More Titans Players Added to COVID List

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – Two more Tennessee Titans players have been added to the Reserve-COVID 19 list. Running back Jeremy McNichols and linebacker Nick Dzubnar were removed from the active roster on Tuesday either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has the virus. League rules prohibit teams from revealing the reason behind a player’s inclusion on the Reserve-COVID 19 list.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
Person
Anthony Rush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Covid#American Football#Nashville#Reserve Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtitansized.com

Tennessee Titans called out by Bruce Arians after COVID-19 outbreak

Those of you who have been paying attention have probably noticed that the NFL has relaxed some of its COVID-19 protocols. League offices are entrusting players to really take things seriously as, on a team-by-team basis, there are several franchises that haven’t made it mandatory for their players to take the vaccination. All of those thoughts have a way of crossing one’s mind when you look at what’s going on with the Tennessee Titans over the course of the past week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Tweet About Tom Brady’s Son Goes Viral

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played together on the New England Patriots for eight seasons during which time the franchise rattled off three Super Bowl wins in four years. As a result, the two old teammates were all smiles when they linked up for joint practice this week in Tampa.
NFLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Tannehill latest Titan to land on reserve/COVID list

Some pretty big names have been added to the Tennessee Titans’ reserve/COVID list following the team’s latest COVD outbreak. It started on Sunday with head coach Mike Vrabel, who’s vaccinated and has since had a monoclonal antibody infusion. Starting outside linebacker Harold Landry followed on Wednesday, and star quarterback Ryan Tannehill was added to the reserve/COVID list Thursday. Tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard were also added along with Tannehill.
247Sports

Tennessee Titans preseason: Assistants Craig Aukerman, John Streicher stepping up with Mike Vrabel absent

With Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel unable to be on hand for the team's Saturday preseason contest vs. the Chicago Bears, a pair of assistants will be taking on increased duties amid Vrabel's absence. Per a report from Jim Wyatt, Titans special teams coach Craig Aukerman will be handling team communication with players, while John Streicher, the team's coordinator of football development, will handle game decisions and more during the team's preseason finale.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Mike Vrabel gives update on return date, looming roster cuts

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appears set to return to work on Wednesday after having been quarantined for 10 days due to testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 22. While Vrabel didn’t specifically say his quarantine period would be done, he did say, “I’m fantastic, feeling great, and I’m excited to get back to work tomorrow,” during a morning presser on Tuesday.
NFLUSA Today

Titans' Mike Vrabel talks COVID-19 status, roster cuts, Farley, Fitzpatrick

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel remains in the COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the virus last Sunday, which forced him to miss the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears. While he hasn’t received the two necessary negative COVID-19 test results he needs to return before his 10-day quarantine...
Posted by
NJ.com

Did Patriots’ Bill Belichick get married to longtime partner Linda Holliday?

Did Bill Belichick get married recently without telling anyone?. The question was raised by NESN sportscaster Dale Arnold, who tweeted a screenshot of the longtime New England Patriots head coach wearing a ring on his left hand during a preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Arnold...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Says Titans' Ryan Tannehill Wasn't Subject of 'That Motherf--ker' Comment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady said Ryan Tannehill was not the unnamed quarterback he previously criticized on HBO's The Shop. Brady discussed his admiration for the Tennessee Titans quarterback with reporters Wednesday:. The speculation came in June after Brady discussed last year's free agency, noting one team chose not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy