Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Unified School District reports 20 COVID cases during first week of in-person learning

By Tracy Lehr
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
COVID impacts 14 students and 6 staff during first week on school in SB Unified School District
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IINxk_0bbtpIRx00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In-person classes began last week in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, but school board meetings are still virtual due to public comments made via Zoom.

Tonight board members learned about 20 confirmed COVID cases in the district. They include 14 students and 6 staff members.

Superintendent Hilda Maldonado said, "It is concerning to us because last April we had 26 in one month, only."

There is not evidence of any transmissions on school property.

The news comes two weeks after a small group of vaccine and mask opponents rallied outside the school board meeting.

Some people called into the meeting complain about masks and to say they opposed vaccine mandates.

At least 85 percent of the staff has been vaccinated.

Countywide 64 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Deputy Director Susan Klein-Rothschild said. "It is unfortunate and concerning that as we start our school year we are doing it in a community that has too much COVID19."

Klein-Rothschild presented slides showing a spike in hospitalizations.

The district is also looking into buying air purifiers and is recommending students wear masks that fit well.

If a students tests positive they are required to stay home for a minimum of 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.

Parents will be asked to give consent that will allow children under age 13 to be tested for COVID on campus.

Teenagers are allowed to agree to testing on their own.

Maldonado said she wants people to know that, "Students, our staff our teachers and everyone we are doing the best that we can and learning as fast as we can but more than anything we want to keep kids in school."

Next week the board will get an update and find out if the COVID numbers are going in the right direction.

The post Santa Barbara Unified School District reports 20 COVID cases during first week of in-person learning appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Coronavirus
Santa Barbara County, CA
Education
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Sb Unified School#Zoom#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
News Channel 3-12

California’s nonprofit cultural institutions are getting pandemic relief aid with new round of CA Relief Grants

The California Relief Grant program is about to head into its eighth round. The round will open from Friday, August 27th through Wednesday, September 8th. Round eight will help nonprofit cultural institutions. The post California’s nonprofit cultural institutions are getting pandemic relief aid with new round of CA Relief Grants appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy