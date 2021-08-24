Cancel
Obituaries

Joy Christiansen

isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoy (Symens) Christiansen was called home on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. She is survived by both family and friends who will miss her laughter and beautiful smile. Her life touched the lives of many. Joy was born to George and Lena (Knock) Symens in Lennox, SD in 1927. As an...

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
Praise 93.3

Gospel Legend Lee Williams Passes Away

Gospel legend Lee Williams of the The Spiritual QC's died this morning. He was the lead singer of the award winning, quartet gospel group originating from Tupelo, Mississippi which has been in existence since 1968. Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC's went from being a part-time gospel group to recording...
Natchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Mary Burkett

Mary Burkett, 92, of Helena, MT crossed over from this life to the next on July 26th, 2021. Mary loved her lovely brick house on 6th Ave and received her wish to die at home. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all her children and their spouses, while home receiving hospice care following a hemorrhagic stroke.
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Payne to wed Cushing

Kevin Andrew Payne and Amelia Marie Cushing will be married in the Logan Temple on Aug. 27, 2021. Kevin is the son of Larry and Edna Payne. Amelia is the daughter of Andy and Becky Cushing. A reception will be held Aug. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at This Is The...
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Coeur d'Alene Press

3+103,000+27=joy

COEUR d’ALENE — “Ask not what your community can do for you,” said Rhonda Newton, president of the Cancer & Community Charities group. “Ask instead what you can do for your community.”. The 3Cs definitely know a few things about community support. To date the group has raised over $2.3...
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Whites celebrate diamond anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Amon White, of Metropolis, marked their 60th anniversary on July 29. To commemorate their diamond anniversary, family and friends attended an informal open house on July 17 at Central Hall in Metropolis. Amon and Marilyn (Robinson) White were married on July 29, 1961, in Sesser. Attendants were...
Port Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Wedding Announcement

On an unseasonably hot Saturday, June 26, 2021, Jonathan Nass married Laura Seibert in a beautiful setting and ceremony at Talus Rock Resort in Sandpoint, Idaho. Jack Parnell, author, and well-known breeder of Clydesdale horses officiated the event. Jonathan is a 2003 graduate of Coronado High School. His parents are...
Winchester News Gazette

Hollopeter 50th Wedding Anniversary

The children of David and Jeannie Hollopeter happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. David and Jeannie were married on September 4, 1971 by the Rev. Alvis Hollopeter. They have been blessed with two children Tammy (Eric) Cline and Eric (Katina) Hollopeter, and they have eight grandchildren: Jeffery, Emily, Ashley and Conner Cline, Madison and Sara Hollopeter, and Claryssa and Zach Massie.
edgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...
manisteenews.com

Rademachers celebrate 50th anniversary

Gary and Susan Rademacher are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Gary married the former Susan Braidwood on Aug. 14, 1971, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado. The couple raised two children, Sally Hillman and Alex Rademacher. They also have five grandchildren. Gary is retired from The Dow Chemical Co. and Susan is retired from her wallpaper hanging business. An observance is planned at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a family brunch to follow.
Aerospace & Defensesbmag.net

Pancakes for Veterans

Army Major Ret. Ron Chatelain, the Most Decorated Living Veteran in Louisiana with the Distinguished Service Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 2 Bronze V, and 5 Purple Hearts from Vietnam with Ada Duos and Sam Hugh. Kathy Duston with husband, Air Force Major Arthur Duston, F-105 Thunderchief “Thud” pilot in Vietnam.
manchesterpress.com

Larry and Carol Gilson

Larry and Carol Gilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry Gilson and Carol Holtz were married Aug. 26, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have three children: Eric (Carol), Brad (Cindy), and Greg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Help them celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021...
Northglenn, COLiberal First

BARBARA HOLLAND

Barbara Sue Holmes Holland, 82, died Nov. 25, 2020 in Northglenn, Colo. after battling cancer.   . She was born May 31, 1938 to Milford (Shorty) and Leola (Katzer) Holmes in Orange County, Calif. . She graduated from Liberal High School in 1956 and later made her home in Denver. She worked as...
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.

