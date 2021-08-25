Cancel
‘We’ve got a ways to go’: Gov. Edwards says don’t expect statewide mask mandate to be lifted

By ALLISON BRUHL
wgno.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards said Louisiana still has work to do before considering ending the mask mandate. “I don’t think anybody should anticipate we will lose the mask mandate,” said Gov. Edwards. “We just simply haven’t made enough progress. It appears the numbers are starting to come in to show that we have arrested the worsening. We have kind of flattened out about two weeks after this mandate went into place, which is what you would expect. We’ve got a ways to go.”

