SCS offers grief counseling to all SCS students and faculty following recent COVID-19 deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grief counseling is available to all students and faculty as they work to navigate their feelings following the death of 16-year-old Azorean Tatum.

Tatum was a 16-year-old student at Westwood High School who died from complications related to COVID-19 over the weekend, according to his family. Many close to him are now grieving his death.

“Kids should not be at school at this moment. They should not. Point blank, period,” Princess Askew told FOX13.

Askew’s children were students in Shelby County Schools last year, but because of the threat COVID-19 poses on their health, she’s homeschooling them.

“As a parent, you just have to do all that you can to protect your children,” said Askew.

As more children contract COVID-19 and some die from the virus, some people have difficulty processing their emotions.

”We always want to be very sensitive to any death of an employee or a student in Shelby County Schools, so we start off with messaging and supporting principles,” said Shelby County Schools spokesperson Jerica Phillips.

As soon as the district learns of a death, a counseling team is mobilized to offer necessary support during the school day. And they check in with students throughout the day to offer support.

”Those grief counselors and support staff at the school will identify those students or staff who may be struggling and then provide that individual support on what their needs may be,” said Phillips.

The district has also added teletherapy for students and staff who need additional support. At this time, more than 2,100 calls have been taken.

”My prayers are with the family—all families. I have so many people in my family with COVID, children included. It’s devastating to think about,” said parent Orlandria Rosser.

The district has also launched a social-emotional hotline during the pandemic.

Data shows since April 2020, the hotline has taken nearly 1,000 calls.

If you’re interested in this additional support, that number 901-496-8484. It is available from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.