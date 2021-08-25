Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

SCS offers grief counseling to all SCS students and faculty following recent COVID-19 deaths

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaX52_0bbtow8c00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grief counseling is available to all students and faculty as they work to navigate their feelings following the death of 16-year-old Azorean Tatum.

Tatum was a 16-year-old student at Westwood High School who died from complications related to COVID-19 over the weekend, according to his family. Many close to him are now grieving his death.

“Kids should not be at school at this moment. They should not. Point blank, period,” Princess Askew told FOX13.

Askew’s children were students in Shelby County Schools last year, but because of the threat COVID-19 poses on their health, she’s homeschooling them.

“As a parent, you just have to do all that you can to protect your children,” said Askew.

As more children contract COVID-19 and some die from the virus, some people have difficulty processing their emotions.

”We always want to be very sensitive to any death of an employee or a student in Shelby County Schools, so we start off with messaging and supporting principles,” said Shelby County Schools spokesperson Jerica Phillips.

As soon as the district learns of a death, a counseling team is mobilized to offer necessary support during the school day. And they check in with students throughout the day to offer support.

”Those grief counselors and support staff at the school will identify those students or staff who may be struggling and then provide that individual support on what their needs may be,” said Phillips.

The district has also added teletherapy for students and staff who need additional support. At this time, more than 2,100 calls have been taken.

”My prayers are with the family—all families. I have so many people in my family with COVID, children included. It’s devastating to think about,” said parent Orlandria Rosser.

The district has also launched a social-emotional hotline during the pandemic.

Data shows since April 2020, the hotline has taken nearly 1,000 calls.

If you’re interested in this additional support, that number 901-496-8484. It is available from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
58K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Education
Shelby County, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
Education
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scs#Grief Counseling#Covid 19#Shelby County Schools#Scs#Westwood High School#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

SCHD renews latest health order with booster shot guidance

MEMPHIS, TENN. — The Shelby County Health Department posted on their website Monday evening that they are renewing its current health order effective Tuesday. Health Order No. 25 will keep restrictions like indoor mask mandates in place and encourage employers to require the COVID-19 vaccine or do regular COVID testing. The latest health order also gives more guidance and information about how third doses and booster shots will be available in the county.
Tennessee StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee included in Education Department’s civil rights investigation into bans on mask mandates

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Education has opened civil rights investigations against five states that bar mask mandates for schools. The investigations by the agency’s office for civil rights will determine whether policies in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah threaten education access for students with disabilities and health vulnerabilities who do not feel safe attending school in person without virus mitigation strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Texas StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Texas church gives its members $100 per family to ‘pay it forward’

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas congregation is ready to “pay it forward,” and all it took was a little encouragement - and a little cash - courtesy of their pastor. In a reverse offering, elders at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio handed out 762 envelopes, each containing $100, between services on Sunday, and encouraged those parishioners not in need to find creative ways to help their community with the money, instead, KSAT reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy