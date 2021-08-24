Troopers locate 11 LBs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Dawson County. At approximately 11:00 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound BMW sedan with defective lighting traveling on Interstate 80 near Lexington, at mile marker 235. The trooper performed a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.panhandlepost.com
