New Bronx gym adopts underdog mentality

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

A new boxing gym in the Bronx is ready to help get people get back on their feet at its grand opening.

The Underdog Boxing and Fitness Club in Throgs Neck relocated from Yonkers during the pandemic and will celebrate its opening after Labor Day.

"We felt that [an] underdog's only home would be the Bronx -- .the little guy, the working-class guy, we could always beat anybody if you work hard, and you have the heart," said Francis McGuire, the owner.

The facility offers one-on-one training sessions for boxing techniques.

Whether people train to become a boxing champ or simply to get a crushing workout, they say there's something for everyone, especially for young people.

The gym offers boxing classes for kids on weekday afternoons and on weekends.

