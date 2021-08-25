Checkup time: Doctor recommends wellness exams before school year begins

Doctor visits are on the back-to-school list for many parents.

Dr. Navarra Rodriguez is an internist and chief medical officer of Advantage Care Physicians, which is part of the EmblemHealth Family of Companies. With school around the corner and the delta variant raging, she has this advice.

"Thinking about back-to-school, we want to make sure our kids have gotten all of their regular vaccinations that they need to prevent other viruses and illnesses beyond coronavirus, and we want to make sure that they have gotten their wellness checks and they are up to date with all their health care needs," she said.

Even parents can use this time to make sure they are addressing their own health care needs, including a flu shot.

"I want parents and everyone to know to take advantage and engage with their health care providers to find out if there are gaps in care, if there are other necessary vaccines, and how to be empowered in taking care of themselves," Dr. Rodriguez said.