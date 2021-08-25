Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Checkup time: Doctor recommends wellness exams before school year begins

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4as0k4_0bbtnuKx00

Doctor visits are on the back-to-school list for many parents.

Dr. Navarra Rodriguez is an internist and chief medical officer of Advantage Care Physicians, which is part of the EmblemHealth Family of Companies. With school around the corner and the delta variant raging, she has this advice.

"Thinking about back-to-school, we want to make sure our kids have gotten all of their regular vaccinations that they need to prevent other viruses and illnesses beyond coronavirus, and we want to make sure that they have gotten their wellness checks and they are up to date with all their health care needs," she said.

Even parents can use this time to make sure they are addressing their own health care needs, including a flu shot.

"I want parents and everyone to know to take advantage and engage with their health care providers to find out if there are gaps in care, if there are other necessary vaccines, and how to be empowered in taking care of themselves," Dr. Rodriguez said.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkup#Advantage Care Physicians#Emblemhealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Video GamesNews 12

4 back-to-school tips for better sleep

It's time to talk about back-to-school sleeping tips!. News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen and Elisa DiStefano got some tips from Allison Ambort-Gubelli, of Sleepwise Consulting. Up until puberty, (12/13 years old), children need between 10-12 hours of sleep each night. Once in the teenage years, sleep needs can reduce a bit,...
Public Healthwtxl.com

Doctors are seeing more children with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals

COVID-19 is landing more people in the hospital as the delta variant continues spreading. But it's not just adults. Kids are filling up beds, too. Pediatric patients make up about 15% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. "We're seeing a huge surge," said...
Kidsksl.com

Why kids also need a back-to-school mental health checkup

This story is sponsored by University of Utah Health. Utah students and teachers will carry a mix of excitement, fear, and cautious optimism into their classrooms this fall. Many are returning to full-time in-person learning after 16 months of online and hybrid teaching. The COVID-19 pandemic upended schedules and disrupted face-to-face education and social interaction with classmates and friends.
Scottsboro, ALjcsentinel.com

A DOCTOR’S PERSPECTIVE

Dr. Andrew Hodges takes a moment between patients at HealthPointe Primary Care to attempt to ease the minds of folks concerned with COVID. “The delta variant is certainly circulating,” said Hodges. “It seems quite a bit more contagious than the “OG” virus (we call it the “wild type”) on the order of two-to-three times more communicable.”
Pennsylvania Statebctv.org

PA Group Encourages Well-Child Doctor Visits Ahead of School Year

As students gear up for getting back to school, Pennsylvania childrens’ advocates are asking parents to ensure kids are up-to-date on routine immunizations and annual well-child visits. Pennsylvania Partnerships For Children, with the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, has released guidance to keep kids safe and healthy...
Lane County, ORRegister-Guard

Prevention: Get off to a healthy start with annual back-to-school checkup

To provide our community with important public health information, The Register-Guard is making this content free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Families are counting down the days until school starts. Yet, whether our children’s education will be in-person or remote...
HealthParkersburg News & Sentinel

Vaccinations: Kids need their shots as school year begins

While many people are occupied with worrying about COVID-19, who is getting the vaccine, or not, and whether schools are going to require masks, something has fallen by the wayside. Routine vaccinations already required of school children are being overlooked. According to the Associated Press, vaccines such as those for...
KidsNRToday.com

Time for a children’s vision checkup

As the routine of a school year settles in, families may direct their focus to factors that have nothing to do with school supplies or enrolling youngsters in extracurricular activities. For example, the weeks after families settle into a new school year routine can be a great time to have students’ vision checked.
Hudson, OHscriptype.com

Students begin school year masked

Just two days before opening of the 2021-2022 school year, the Hudson City School Board unanimously voted in favor of a resolution that makes face masks mandatory for students, staff and anyone else entering district properties. The board supported Superintendent Phil Herman’s recommendation to mask after amending the legislation to...
Ely, MNTimberjay Newspapers

Ely recommends face masks to start school year

ELY – Protective face masks will not be required of students and staff in Ely schools at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Instead, school administrators will strongly encourage the practice against the spread of the coronavirus. With the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape and public safety protocols, administrators at ISD...

Comments / 0

Community Policy