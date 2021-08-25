Columbia Police vehicle, two other cars involved in downtown wreck

A Columbia Police vehicle and at least two other cars were involved in a crash in downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue, which is near Interstate 126.

Pictures from the scene showed heavy damage to the CPD SUV as well as a sedan. At one point the CPD vehicle was up against a utility pole.

Columbia Police say their officer is okay but was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The conditions of the driver and passengers of the other vehicles isn't known.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is investigating the collision, has not said what led up to the incident.