Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Columbia Police vehicle, two other cars involved in downtown wreck

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEk8S_0bbtnfLI00

A Columbia Police vehicle and at least two other cars were involved in a crash in downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue, which is near Interstate 126.

Pictures from the scene showed heavy damage to the CPD SUV as well as a sedan. At one point the CPD vehicle was up against a utility pole.

Columbia Police say their officer is okay but was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The conditions of the driver and passengers of the other vehicles isn't known.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is investigating the collision, has not said what led up to the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Cars
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Columbia Police#Cpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy