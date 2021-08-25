Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Montana State lineman Kyle Rygg hoping to break out like former teammate Justin Herbert

By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

When Justin Herbert made his NFL debut, his former high school teammate was stuck in limbo, wondering if he’d get to play a 2020-21 season. Montana State ultimately didn't play in the fall of 2020 or in the spring of 2021, relegating players like defensive lineman Kyle Rygg to limited practices and workouts filled with masks and social distancing. Rygg not only watched anonymous players enjoy games last season, he watched his former teammate, Herbert, put together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Wyoming State
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Montana State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Choate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sheldon High School#The Oregon Ducks#The Los Angeles Chargers#Msu#Portland State#Bobcats#Big Sky#Fbs#Daniel And Amandre#Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy