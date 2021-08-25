John Ek and Whelp fires continue to burn in the Boundary Waters

Fires continued to burn in more remote parts of the Superior National Forest in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Tuesday evening. The John Ek Fire, about 2.5 miles south of Little Saganaga Lake from John Ek Lake to the southeast corner of Elton Lake, grew to an estimated 1,500 acres Monday afternoon, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release. Sustained, gusty and erratic winds contributed to the fire growth and smoke made it difficult to gauge its growth. Forest Service officials had previously estimated its growth to 3,000 acres due to its irregular burn pattern and smoke in the area obstructing the view.