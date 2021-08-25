Cancel
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County provides cash incentives for employees to get vaccinated

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County is providing a cash incentive for its employees to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 as cases of the delta variant continue to rise.

[ALSO READ: Here’s how much the city of Charlotte will pay workers to get vaccinated]

The board of commissioners approved a plan Tuesday night that will give $250 to any Gaston County employee who gets vaccinated by Oct. 15.

If more than 75% of the county’s more than 1,700 employees get the vaccine by Oct. 15, those vaccinated employees will be in line to receive an additional $250, county officials said in a news release.

COVID-19 has cost Gaston County about $1.3 million in sick time related to the virus, as well as for medical treatment, screening and testing for employees.

“The longer we go with a significant percentage of our employees not vaccinated, the greater risk we put ourselves in operationally,” County Manager Dr. Kim Eagle said.

(Watch the video below: COVID-19: Biden announced ‘get a shot, get a beer’ vaccine incentive)

©2021 Cox Media Group

