Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight Rises in ‘The Batman’ CinemaCon Footage

A new action figure for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman gives us our first look at a black and red batsuit. Matt Reeves’ The Batman is one of the most anticipated films coming out of DC’s upcoming slate. Set to be a darker, more detective-driven Batman story, the film is set to hit cinemas early next year. The DC project boasts an insane cast that would make any indie head faint. With Robert Pattinson set to star as Bruce Wayne, Reeves has roped in Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. Details on the film have been slim but a new look at an action figure might just suggest that Pattinson will be rocking multiple batsuits.