OAKLAND (CBS SF) — It was another violent weekend on Oakland streets: An Alameda man was killed and two women wounded in an early morning shooting in downtown Oakland while two men were wounded — one gravely — when a gunman riddled a College Ave. barber shop with riddled with bullets. Oakland investigators were scrambling Monday to identify the motives and suspects behind the two shootings. “The City of Oakland experienced more acts of violent crime this weekend,” the police department said in a statement released Sunday night. “The Oakland Police Department is addressing these crimes through the investigative work of OPD’s...