Denver Public Schools reports 66 COVID-19 cases in August throughout the district

By Kieran Nicholson
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Public Schools has had 44 staff members and 22 students test positive for COVID-19 in August so far. Most schools started back with on-site classes Monday. In the first two days this week, the district had 18 positive cases — 10 students and eight staff members, said Will Jones, a district spokesman. The 18 cases are part of the total 66 DPS cases so far this new school year. Some schools started back prior to Monday.

