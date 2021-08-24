Cancel
Illinois State

Only one ICU bed available in southern IL region

WAND TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleILLINOIS (WAND) - Only one ICU bed is still available in a southern Illinois region covering 20 counties, according to the latest IDPH update. State data shows Region 5, which covers the state's far southern tip, has only one intensive care unit bed open out of 84 total. The intensive care population in the region has grown in 29 of the last 30 days, NBC Chicago reported Tuesday. Hospital bed availability has dramatically dropped, and the regional positivity rate on COVID-19 tests grew from 8.1 percent on July 23 to 10.8 percent on Aug. 21.

www.wandtv.com

