Cass County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CASS COUNTY At 847 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Decatur, or 7 miles northeast of Dowagiac, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dowagiac, Marcellus and La Grange. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

