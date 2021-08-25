Cancel
Jackson County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Cache River Near Patterson. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.6 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is currently cresting and is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 8.9 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.6 Wed 9 AM 9.6 9.4 9.2 ***Cresting***

alerts.weather.gov

