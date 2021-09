August is almost behind us and the end of the summer is almost within sight. While the arrival of September means a new and exciting selection of movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video — so too does it mean we’ll have to wave goodbye to some of our old favorites (though hopefully for not too long). There’s a lot of stuff leaving streaming this weekend and you’re looking for only the best to fill those scant remaining hours. Don’t worry, we got you covered.