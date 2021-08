The most recent data shows 60% of DuPage County’s residents are now fully vaccinated. The exact number is 60.23%. Over the weekend, the DuPage County Health Department reported the region was at a high COVID-19 transmission level, but it has now dropped back down to substantial. Areas of high transmission are those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. DuPage is now at 99.58. 50.62% of Will County residents are fully vaccinated. That county is still at a high community transmission level.