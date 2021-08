Members of the WGA West’s Middle Eastern Writers Committee are urging the film and television industry to be more inclusive and less stereotypical in its storytelling. “Reach out to us. Get to know our work. And most of all, take more chances on us to both tell our own stories and contribute to the ones being crafted in writers rooms all over town,” they wrote Monday in an open letter to the industry. But they noted: “How can we get in the rooms to tell other stories if we’re not even being hired to tell our own?” The group said they formed...