Porter-Gaud's Freeman Barber named high school football player of the week

By David Shelton Special to The Post, Courier
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere wasn’t a lot of football played in the Lowcountry last week, but one player had the game of his high school career in his team's season opener Aug. 20. Porter-Gaud senior running back Freeman Barber ran for 221 yards on 27 carries and scored all three of the Cyclones' touchdowns in a 20-0 victory over Bishop England. For his effort, Barber is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.

