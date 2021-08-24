Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

US examining Boeing's treatment of safety-related employees

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

Federal officials are taking another look at the safety climate inside aircraft maker Boeing. The Federal Aviation Administration says 35% of people in a key engineering unit have raised concerns about their ability to work independently of the company and communicate with safety regulators. The FAA says it is looking more closely at the situation. The investigation raises further questions about a longstanding FAA practice of relying on employees of aircraft manufacturers to perform safety-related analysis. The policy is supposed to take advantage of the employees’ specialized knowledge, but it's come under scrutiny since two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max, a plane that the FAA certified.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Aircraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
Related
Denver, COPosted by
Reuters

FAA still reviewing Boeing 777 engine fix after Denver incident

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday it is continuing to review Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines like the one involved in a United Airlines emergency landing in February in Denver. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told a U.S. House committee...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

FAA says Kabul airport now uncontrolled, U.S. carriers barred from flights

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Kabul airport is without air traffic control services now that the U.S. military has withdrawn from Afghanistan, and U.S. civil aircraft are barred from operating over the country unless given prior authorization, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday. The FAA said in...
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

FAA Asking for Help With a Record Number of Unruly Passengers

If you're flying over the holiday weekend, pack your mask, your patience and do not pack any booze. That is the message from flight attendants, airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration, as the industry grapples with a record number of unruly passengers. Most of the complaints are related to people refusing to wear masks or being intoxicated.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing’s Biggest Unfilled Orders

Boeing has a sizeable backlog of airplane orders. The US planemaker has 5,070 aircraft on order yet to be delivered as of the end of July 2021. We take a look at the largest unfilled orders to see which customers are anticipating the most Boeing aircraft over the coming years.
FAACNN

Unruly passengers risk flight safety, FAA warns

(CNN) — Federal authorities want passengers to know that thousands of violent outbursts on commercial flights are not only a problem for flight attendants, but they distract pilots from keeping the entire flight safe. In a Tuesday public service announcement video released first to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration says,...
EconomyArkansas Online

Review set on Boeing safety unit

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to investigate fresh concerns that Boeing employees tapped to conduct safety work on behalf of the government face pressure to serve the company's interests rather than those of the public. In a letter to Boeing released Tuesday, the FAA summarized a recent investigation into the...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

FAA proposes fines against Indy charter operator

WASHINGTON D.C. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis charter plane carrier faces millions in fines by the Federal Aviation Administration for allegedly directing illegal charter flights. The FAA has proposed more than $2.1 million in fines against Indy Jet Management LLC and associated parties. The FAA says the proposed fines...
Aerospace & DefenseHouston Chronicle

Boeing employees' safety independence under scrutiny by US FAA

U.S. aviation regulators are opening a new review of Boeing Co. after a survey of company engineers found a sizable percentage said they couldn’t raise safety concerns without interference. A survey conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration from May through July found that 35% of Boeing employees raised issues of...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

U.S. activates civil airline fleet to help with Afghan evacuation

The Biden administration on Sunday ordered U.S. commercial airliners to lend a hand with the mission to evacuate Americans and pro-U.S. Afghans from Afghanistan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has formally activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which provides the Department of Defense temporary access to commercial airlines to augment its own fleet, Pentagon officials said in a statement.
Lifestylekfgo.com

U.S. FAA tops $1 million in proposed fines for disruptive airline passengers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it was proposing $531,545 in civil penalties against 34 airline passengers over unruly behavior, bringing its total for the year to more than $1 million. The United States has seen a significant jump in reported cases of passengers causing disturbances on...
Lifestyleerienewsnow.com

FAA proposes more than $500,000 in new fines against unruly airline passengers

Federal authorities are proposing more than a half-million dollars in new fines against commercial airline passengers they say refused to wear masks, hit flight attendants and even threw luggage across the cabin. The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement Thursday of $531,545 in fines against 34 passengers accused of being unruly on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy