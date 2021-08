The New York Islanders have one of the more complete rosters in the NHL and hope to build off of last season’s success, where the team reached the Stanley Cup Semifinal and hopefully win their first Cup since the 1982-83 NHL season. Heading into the 2021-22 NHL season, the Islanders have plenty of players that are necessary to the team’s success. Moreover, with consecutive Semifinal appearances, the future looks bright as a handful of players that have proven to the front office that they can build a Stanley Cup roster around them.