Take me out to the Ball Game

As I headed off to my first high school volleyball match of the season, last week, I expected to walk into a local gymnasium with a somewhat quiet and small crowd. After all, in my 20-plus years of sports journalism, I had seemed to notice a decline in fan participation in many of the high school sporting events. Apart from local cross-town rivalry games and post-season tournament contests, many high school sporting events were attended by mostly players' family members and a sprinkling of their fellow classmates.