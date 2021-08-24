Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

YouTuber hunts views and votes in California recall bid

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — If California voters recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, they could replace him with a 29-year-old YouTube star. It's a very long shot, but Kevin Paffrath is the most well-known of the nine Democrats running to succeed Newsom should voters boot him from office. That's by virtue of his video channel, where he gives financial advice to his nearly 1.7 million followers. That could put him in a position to garner support from Democrats who want to keep Newsom in office but don't want to forgo their right to choose a possible replacement. Paffrath will appear in a televised debate for the first time Wednesday alongside three Republican challengers.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Star#Ap#Democratic#Democrats#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy