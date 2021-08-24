Do Wins & Losses Matter to 'New' Texans?

It would be an understatement to say that upon his arrival in Houston, general manager Nick Caserio had a big job on his hands - a job that, like it or not, was always going to take time and patience from all.

They may have won the AFC South just one year ago, but this Texans roster had issues, and the deadwood needed to be sawn off.

Since his arrival, the new GM has overhauled almost every inch of the roster and coaching staff, and manipulated the salary cap to help this team in the long-term. And this is where the aforementioned time and patience come into play.

NFL insider Field Yates recently appeared on ESPN 97.5's The Wheelhouse, and while he believes this team is capable of between three and six wins this year, the wins/losses are ultimately irrelevant.

"I think that the set of circumstances under which GM Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley entered this organization were about as drastic and limited as you're gonna find for a new head coach and a new GM, especially each in a role of that manner for the very first time," Yates said. "It's clear to me that the Texans this year are in, not even necessarily in evaluation mode cause there really aren't that many young players on the roster that look like guaranteed building blocks."

If not a "rebuilding'' or "evaluation'' mode, then what mode are the Texans in? To Yates, it all comes down to culture.

"It felt like this year is really about building the culture back up," Yates said. "And I think that the word culture is something that you hear coaches and GM's throw around a lot and sometimes it's kind of just an excuse to get their own guys in, but if you look at where the Texans acquired players from this offseason in free agency, there were some former (New England) Patriots and there were some former (Baltimore) Ravens but it's not like they only tapped into those two pipelines. I think this year truly ... is just about getting a culture established in Houston and setting the tone for what is going to be the way they operate in future years."

So far this preseason, this has seemed the case.

Lovie Smith's defense looks worlds apart from that of the last couple of years. Of course, there's the obvious scheme change, but arguably more importantly their attitude is drastically different.

They look far more aggressive. They have already forced seven turnovers in two preseason games this year, just two less than they accumulated during all of the 2020 season.

When he's appeared in public, Caserio has been steadfast since Day 1 that this is HIS team and he alone has the final say. This in of itself is a change from the last couple of seasons when there were always questions about who pulled the strings, be it Brian Gaine, Bill O'Brien, or Jack Easterby.

Then there's coach David Culley. His approach is poles apart from his predecessor Bill O'Brien. He's animated, enthusiastic, happy, and his players seem to be drawn to him. In fact, multiple players have hinted at feeling freer this year than in the past.

There's still work to do on building this culture, of course - and with quarterback Deshaun Watson's future in limbo, that's part of the issue.

That being said, on the whole, there has been a clear shift from last preseason to this.

Will they be a double-digit winning team this year because of it? Unlikely.

But will it help them establish a winning culture? That's the point.

