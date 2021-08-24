Cancel
From CVS to Chevron, FDA decision triggers vaccine mandates

 7 days ago

From Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated after the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. And the number is certain to grow much higher. For the past eight months, the coronavirus shot was dispensed in the U.S. under emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Some workers and unions objected to getting vaccinated — and some employers were reluctant to require it — because it had yet to receive FDA full approval. That happened on Monday.

Related
Retail
Best Life

CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is, until now. CVS just instituted new purchasing limits on one COVID-related product that a spokesperson said is the "top-selling item" at stores nationwide. Read on to find out what CVS is banning customers from buying up.
Industry

CDC Panel Unanimously Backs Pfizer Vax, Fortifying FDA Approval

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. An independent expert panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has studied the potential benefits and risks of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and voted unanimously to recommend the shots for all Americans ages 16 and older.
Public Health

CDC panel endorses full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Monday and voted to endorse the FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for Americans age 16 and older. The endorsement shortly follows the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on...
Health

What impact has FDA approval had on North Carolina’s vaccine numbers?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The effect of FDA approval on North Carolina’s total of new COVID-19 vaccinations so far looks more like a plateau than a spike. After two weeks of declines, the number of new vaccinations across the state leveled off during the week that followed the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
Pharmaceuticals
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Medical & Biotech

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
U.S. Politics
Best Life

U.S. Officials Are Reportedly Investigating This Moderna Side Effect

It's been eight months since the Moderna vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA), the second of three vaccines given EUA in the U.S. So by now, anyone who's gotten inoculated or plans to do so likely knows the side effects that come with the COVID vaccine: symptoms like pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. But in recent months, a growing number of incidences of one side effect have been reported, and now, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are reportedly looking into whether or not Moderna is more often linked to it. Read on to find out the latest.
Industry

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Medical & Biotech

What does Pfizer FDA approval mean for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, an important milestone that could increase public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. The Pentagon immediately announced it will press ahead with plans to require members...
Public Health

When will Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines get full FDA approval?

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, while the decision marks an important milestone in encouraging the public to get vaccinated, many are likely wondering, what about the Moderna and J&J vaccines? Why are those not approved yet?. Essentially, the...

