GOOD NEWS: Helping hands, encouraging words

Wicked Local
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe children in your class can be a real force for good in their world. They can help by encouraging people who are ill or facing difficult circumstances. The Helping Hands activity is a great way to let someone know that the young people in your class care about them.

