Texans get veteran cornerback help

TexansDaily
 6 days ago

Source: Texans signing veteran corner Rasul Douglas

The Texans are signing veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year contract, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Douglas visited the Texans along with veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Tuesday, according to sources, as the team worked out linebacker Cale Garrett and defensive back Dylan Mabin.

Douglas drew interest from multiple NFL teams, including the New England Patriots, per sources, after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myLom_0bbtc9z600

The former Philadelphia Eagles third-round draft pick from West Virginia adds an experienced presence to the Texans' secondary. He has also played for the Carolina Panthers.

Douglas has 180 tackles, five interceptions, 10 tackles for losses and 34 passes defensed in 60 career games (29 starts).

The New Jersey native led the Big 12 Conference and was named first-team all-league after tying for the lead nationally with eight interceptions in 2016.

Douglas (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

