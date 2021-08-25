Liz Carmouche, MMA pioneer and former U.S. Marine, featured in Home Bases ESPN special (Video)
Liz Carmouche teamed up with USAA and ESPN to show off her “home base” in San Diego, CA. Liz Carmouche is one of the most recognizable names in the history of MMA; after bringing women’s MMA to the mainstream after her fight with former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 157. Carmouche continues to be a stable presence in the sport as one of the top flyweight contenders in Bellator, one of the largest promotions in MMA.fansided.com
