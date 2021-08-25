Liz Carmouche, MMA pioneer and former U.S. Marine, featured in Home Bases ESPN special (Video)

An MMA fighter has begun to go viral for taking two L’s in less than a minute: once to his opponent and once to the referee. There are certain historic achievements that every fighter around the world would love to have attached to their name: most title defenses, most wins, first fighter from their home country to win a world title, etc, etc. Alternatively, there is also some history that absolutely no fighter breathing wants any association with. Going down as the first fighter to be finished by both his opponent and the literal referee of the fight is most certainly among such historic dishonors.