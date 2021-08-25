Councilman Aaron Rouse looking to become next vice mayor of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Councilman Aaron Rouse is looking to become the next vice mayor of Virginia Beach.

Rouse's announcement comes after current Vice Mayor James "Jim" Wood announced his resignation Tuesday morning. He thanked Wood for his service to the city and congratulated him on his new career opportunity.

"I have been encouraged by friends and neighbors to pursue the appointment of Vice Mayor and after consideration with colleagues, business community, and faith/community leaders, and of course, my family, I would like to take this opportunity to seek the support of my colleagues on the City Council to serve Virginia Beach as the next Vice Mayor," Rouse wrote. "It would be an honor to serve our community in this capacity and help navigate Virginia Beach during these challenging times."

Wood, who was elected for the first time in 2002, is the first person in the history of the city to be elected more than three terms in the Lynnhaven District. His resignation is effective as of September 1.

Last year, Rouse announced his intent to run for mayor of the city. He ended his campaign in May 2020.

The former NFL player, who played for the Green Bay Packers and played college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, announced he was running for Virginia Beach City Council At-Large in 2018.