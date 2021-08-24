Phaedra Parks Brings Back Her Blonde Do
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Phaedra Parks is proving blondes do have more fun. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star debuted a platinum blonde do weeks again and has been eating the girls up – no crumbs left behind – ever since. The reality TV personality and businesswoman pulled up on our timelines in a must-have “Fall In Love”jumpsuit by Shun Melson ($62). She completed the look with long platinum blonde tresses topped with an orange top fedora.rnbcincy.com
Comments / 5