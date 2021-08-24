Phaedra Parks Brings Back Her Blonde Do

Former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star, Nene Leakes, shared that her husband and beloved reality star, Gregg Leakes is “fighting for his life.”. While at her new lounge, The Linnethia, a fan captured of video of Nene sharing a health update on her hubby. Gregg is suffering from cancer, and according to Nene, he is currently “transitioning to the other side.” In the video you can hear Nene say, “when you see me, you see my son give us a lot of love okay, my husband is transitioning to the other side.”