Page County, IA

Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Aug. 24

By Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
clarindaherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfo to know: The Clarinda Cardinals open the season with a home triangular against Lenox and Stanton. These matches are being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on Facebook during the matches. Clarinda and Lenox open play at 5 p.m. Lenox and Stanton will play in game two and then Clarinda and Stanton match up at approximately 7. This is the season opener for all three teams. Clarinda was 7-20 last season, Stanton was 25-6 and Lenox 11-7. Clarinda lost both meetings with Stanton last season.

