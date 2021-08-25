Cancel
Yellowstone season 4: Could another spin-off be coming beyond 1883?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it turns out, 1883 is not the only idea from the Yellowstone world that could be coming to fruition — at least according to new reports. In a new post over on Deadline, it is reported that a Yellowstone spin-off is one of many projects either in the writing or casting stage over at Paramount+. There are no other details available as of this time, but we certainly do understand it. 1883 is a show that can easily gain a lot of traction, but there are also some significant challenges with it. Take, for example, it being a period piece that totally eliminates the possibility for any crossovers. Also, you know how the story of Dutton Ranch goes; there’s not all that much in the way of suspense here.

