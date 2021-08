Lakeview softball scored a run in every inning but one and ran away with a mercy-rule win Thursday at home, 10-1 over Centennial in five innings. The Lady Vikes scored two in the first and continued to add on with single runs in the third and fourth before a six-run outburst in the fifth. Lakeview's 10 runs came on nine hits and three errors. The Lady Vikes also walked three times and reached base two other times on a hit-by-pitch.