BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens has been a busy man this summer. But he expected that when he took over for the retiring Danny Ainge and moved from the Celtics bench to front office. The new Celtics president of basketball ops. has been furiously rebuilding both the Boston roster and coaching staff this offseason. He brought in Ime Udoka to take over on as head coach, and in his first big front office move, Stevens traded away point guard Kemba Walker. That was just the tip of the iceberg in a transaction-filled offseason for Boston. Gone are Walker, Evan Fournier and Tristan...