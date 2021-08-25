Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dekalb County, GA

Update: Kelvin Kight says qualifying error in Stonecrest could have been prevented with more thorough check

On Common Ground News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTONECREST–Kelvin Kight says when he qualified to run for the District 1 City Council seat on last Friday, he left City Hall filled with excitement. He thought everything was in order. Now, Kight is struggling to understand why city officials notified him today (Aug. 24) that he is ineligible to run for office and will forfeit his $450 qualifying fee because he actually lives in District 5.

ocgnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kite, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Kight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Stonecrest#City Council#Common Ground News#Elections Supervisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy