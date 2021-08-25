Update: Kelvin Kight says qualifying error in Stonecrest could have been prevented with more thorough check
STONECREST–Kelvin Kight says when he qualified to run for the District 1 City Council seat on last Friday, he left City Hall filled with excitement. He thought everything was in order. Now, Kight is struggling to understand why city officials notified him today (Aug. 24) that he is ineligible to run for office and will forfeit his $450 qualifying fee because he actually lives in District 5.ocgnews.com
Comments / 0