How many crawdads can ya eat? Anyone who’s ever spent any length of time on the Louisiana bayou might can answer that question. But even though Nawleans (New Orleans for non-Cajuns) is quite a bit away from Colorado, there’s no need to fret. Nawleans is coming here as the Burlington High School football team is hosting a Cajun Boil and Auction for a fundraiser on Sept. 4 in the Old Town Barn, 420 S. 14th St.