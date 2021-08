The S&P 500 and Nasdaq started out the week on the right foot, each surging to new intraday highs and record closes thanks to a pop in key technology shares. Meanwhile, the Dow traded sideways for most of the session, ultimately finishing 56 points lower as investors monitored the impact of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. Wall Street is also keeping an eye inflation after last week's Jackson Hole symposium, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled bond tapering could start before 2022.