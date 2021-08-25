Cancel
Celebrities

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum enjoy the sun in Sardinia

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 6 days ago

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum are the latest couple to hit the high seas of Italy this summer, as the pair were seen smooching, surfing and sunning themselves on a luxurious yacht in Sardinia. Hilton, 40, wore a high-waisted red and floral bikini and sported a striped coverup.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paris, NYthecut.com

Paris Hilton Will Wear 10 Wedding Dresses, So There

How many wedding dresses is too many wedding dresses? The debate rages on. Many, if not most, people would say one dress will do the job; others prefer one for the ceremony and one for the reception, with an eye toward comfort and spilling. Still others, mostly belonging to the rich-and-famous-person category, scale up for optics. Hailey Bieber, for example, cycled through six wedding looks during her “wedding week,” while Lady Kitty Spencer (a.k.a. Princess Diana’s niece) wore five ball gowns over the course of a single day. Maybe that feels excessive to you, but then you probably aren’t Paris Hilton. Not to be outdone by Britain’s royal-adjacent elites (or even the royals themselves), Hilton plans to wear “probably ten” wedding dresses in the process of marrying fiancé Carter Reum. Currently, she is counting on a “three-day affair,” which works out to an average of just over three dresses per day.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Paris Hilton plans 10 outfit changes during 3-day wedding, more news

Of course Paris Hilton will have 10 dresses at her three-day wedding …. When Paris Hilton ties the knot with her fiancé, venture capitalist Carter Reum, cameras will be on hand to film the wedding for her forthcoming Peacock series, "Paris in Love," and the crew might wanna rest up before the big day — er, days. "It's gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," Paris told Jimmy Fallon on the Aug. 17 edition of "The Tonight Show." The DJ and heiress, 40, went on to assure Jimmy she's "not a bridezilla at all," then promptly admitted things will be a little over-the-top on the wedding gown front. "Lots of dresses, probably 10," she mused, adding, "I love outfit changes." Carter, meanwhile, is unlikely to pack multiple tuxes. "He's not as high-maintenance as I am," Paris said. She also explained that after her more serious YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris," in which she alleged she experienced "physical, emotional and verbal abuse" at Utah's Provo Canyon School, she wanted fans "to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending." Paris and her Prince Charming got engaged in February; they were first linked as a couple in January 2020.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

All The Details We Know About Paris Hilton's Lavish Wedding

Get ready for the next royal wedding, and no, we don’t mean any of the British monarchs. America’s own princess of partying, Paris Hilton, is getting married, and her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum is shaping up to be a production worthy of her name. You think her $65,000 crystal-studded pink Birkin bag is extra? Wait until you hear about the details of her wedding festival, which will include various wardrobe changes and a TV special of her “fairytale ending.”
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Paris Hilton will wear 'probably 10' different dresses at upcoming wedding, more proof stars are nothing like us

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the biggest stories of August 2021 that prove how celebrities are nothing like us… starting with Paris Hilton's extravagant wedding attire plans. Reality TV star and DJ Paris Hilton will soon be marrying venture capitalist Carter Reum and filming it for her upcoming Peacock series "Paris in Love." The nuptial celebrations will not only take place over the course of three days, she revealed in August, but will also feature a lot of wedding dresses. "It's gonna be like, a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," Paris told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Aug. 17. "Lots of dresses, probably 10," she told the host, adding, "I love outfit changes." Carter, on the other hand, will not be changing as many time as his bride. "He's not as high-maintenance as I am," Paris admitted. Paris and Carter — whom she refers to as her "Prince Charming" in her YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris" — were first linked in January 2020. They became engaged in February 2021.
Malibu, CAtherealdeal.com

Malibu’s hot and Paris Hilton is in

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are the latest celebs to settle in Malibu. The famous socialite and her fiancé paid $8.4 million for a home on La Costa Beach, according to Dirt. And there is a marketing tie-in. Hilton filmed a promotional video there for her Netflix show, “Cooking with Paris,” according to the report.
CelebritiesPeople

Paris Hilton Will Have 10 Dresses for Her Three-Day Wedding Affair: 'I'm Not a Bridezilla at All'

Paris Hilton shared details about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Carter Reum. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old heiress appeared on The Tonight Show and shared a few details about her big wedding plans. Hilton is engaged to Carter Reum and told host Jimmy Fallon the planning process has been "very stressful" so far – and that the pressure may be coming from the grand vision she imagines.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Does Classic Glam in Sparkly Blue Dress and Valentino Studded Pumps on ‘Tonight Show’

Paris Hilton brought her signature glamour to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The heiress donned a sparkling blue dress by Philipp Plein for the occasion. Her Aphrodite style featured broad shoulders and cuffed sleeves, as well as a deep V-shaped neckline. The look’s greatest statement, however, came from allover rhinestones that covered the dress, catching the light at every moment. Its dazzle was further amplified by a belted waist, topped with a heart-shaped jeweled buckle. When it came to shoes, Hilton balanced her dress’ bold statement with versatile black pumps — with a twist. The Netflix “Cooking With Paris” host slipped on...
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

You’ll Never Guess How Many Dresses Paris Hilton Plans To Wear During Her Wedding

While Paris Hilton promises that she has no intention of being a “bridezilla,” she revealed that she won’t be having only one measly wedding dress — she will be having 10. “Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she said, joking that her fiancé will probably only have one outfit, as “he’s not as high-maintenance as I am” (via People).
TV & Videosspoonuniversity.com

Is Paris Hilton’s New Show “Cooking With Paris” Really Worth a Watch?

When you think of Paris Hilton, what comes immediately to mind? For me, it's Kim Kardashian and velour tracksuits. But the one thing I never would have associated her with is cooking. That is, until Netflix decided to team up with Hilton to create “Cooking With Paris,” a 6-episode series that features Paris and her celebrity friends cooking recipes straight out of her bedazzled pink cookbook – or at least attempting to do so. Guests on the show include Kim K herself, Demi Lovato, Lele Pons, Saweetie, Nikki Glaser, mom Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.
CelebritiesPeople

Paris Hilton Says She Used to Make Grilled Cheese with Kim Kardashian After Nights Out

Paris Hilton is sharing her special recipe for a childhood classic: grilled cheese. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old heiress appeared on The Tonight Show, during which host Jimmy Fallon said that he loves seeing a different side of her in projects like her documentary, This Is Paris, and her new show, Cooking with Paris. He noted that he recently watched the episode of her cooking series when she was joined by Kim Kardashian, whom Hilton has been friends with for decades.
Musicarcamax.com

Paris Hilton vows to record new music 'soon'

Paris Hilton has vowed to record more new music "soon". To mark the 15th anniversary of her debut album, 'Paris', the heiress has promised her fans that she will be heading back into the studio to record more songs in the near future, while she admitted her first LP was "so life-changing".

