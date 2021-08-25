What to Read Wednesdays: "The Drowning Kind"

Whether you’re reading for fun or for research and work, it can be difficult to remember what you’re actually reading. Especially when you read far and wide, and all the information seems to meld together. It’s not uncommon to sometimes remember a book you’ve read just a few months ago very vaguely, instead of with any depth. It’s especially difficult to remember what we’ve read in this day and age where there’s so much going on, and there are just so many books to get through. But there are ways to maximise what you remember from your reading and to try and retain more from the books that you read.