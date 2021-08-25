Water Balloons...at the LIbrary?!

After hosting a total of 17 events and serving an estimated 554 people through various programs this summer, the Harlem Public Library is taking a break. The theme of Tails & Tales spurred plenty of ideas for staff to incorporate books, puppets, songs, fingerplays, dances, and crafts for children and their families to learn throughout the summer. Partnering with 21st Century and Aaniiih Nakoda College Library, the Harlem Library displayed four different StoryWalks in the City Park; had a stuffed animal adoption kick-off event the entire month of June, where children could "adopt" a stuffed animal and receive a free book just for signing up for summer reading; provided programing for children ages 0 through grade 6; and gave away grand prizes in 3 age categories for lucky winners of the 143 entries we had! Thank you to all who participated, and a special thanks to those who donated: Aaniiih Nakoda College Library, City of Harlem, EZ Mart, 21st Century, Harlem Civic Association, Friends of the Library, Pete's Plumbing, Richman Insurance, & Town Pump Charitable Foundation. Keep an eye out for dates and times of upcoming programs for all ages starting again in September, including Storytime, After School Squad, Lego Club, and Adult Book Club.