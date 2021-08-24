Cancel
Middletown, MD

Middletown Lions honor two Melvin Jones Fellows

By For The Frederick News-Post
Frederick News-Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, the Middletown Lions Club has made donations to the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF). These donations are used for Melvin Jones Fellowships. Lions Clubs International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. This Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. There are more than 440,000 MJF recipients worldwide.

