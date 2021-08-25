My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Suneater's Chimera Kraken Form to Life
One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has brought Tamaki Amajiki's Vast Hybird: Chimera Kraken form to life! The fifth season of the anime series has reached its final slate of episodes, and while fans have seen a number of huge reveals the fourth season was no slouch either. It was during this season that fans were introduced to The Big 3, and got to see them in action during the fights against Overhaul and Shie Hassaikai. Through these fights we got to see the young hero, Suneater, display the full power of his Manifest quirk ability.comicbook.com
Comments / 0