Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Suneater's Chimera Kraken Form to Life

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has brought Tamaki Amajiki's Vast Hybird: Chimera Kraken form to life! The fifth season of the anime series has reached its final slate of episodes, and while fans have seen a number of huge reveals the fourth season was no slouch either. It was during this season that fans were introduced to The Big 3, and got to see them in action during the fights against Overhaul and Shie Hassaikai. Through these fights we got to see the young hero, Suneater, display the full power of his Manifest quirk ability.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Episodes#Anime Series#Villains#Overhaul#Chimera Hybrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay is Ready for a Fight With Nobara

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is ready for a fight with Nobara Kugisaki! The first season debut for Gege Akutami's original Shonen Jump series was such a massive hit with fans that not only did it result in more sales for the manga release, but shortly after the first season came to an end it was announced that the franchise was going to continue with a new feature film. Much of the reason behind its success was all of the kooky characters and fighters we got introduced to over that first season like standouts such as Nobara Kugisaki.
ComicsComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Taps Into Yami's Power

One awesome Black Clover cosplay has truly tapped into Captain Yami's power! Yuki Tabata's original manga series not only sparked a successful anime adaptation (that unfortunately ended its run earlier this year), but will soon be leading to its very own feature film in the future. This is because through its run fans have been falling in love with all sorts of characters introduced thus far, and one of the coolest is undoubtedly the Captain of the Black Bulls squad, Yami. Not only is he immediately different from every other captain, he backs it up with supreme showings of strength too.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon cosplayer haunts Alola region as chilling Mimikyu

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing their spine-tingling Mimikyu cosplay. The artist’s stunning take on Sun & Moon favorite will give fans chills. Despite only making its debut in 2016’s Sun & Moon, Mimikyu has quickly risen to become one of the most popular characters in the Pokemon franchise’s 25-year history.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer breaks the internet as charming Nezuko Kamado

A skilled make-up artist named Jesserly transformed into Demon Slayer’s Nezuko Kamado for her first-ever non-original character cosplay, and the end result looked so good, it broke the internet. Demon Slayer exploded in popularity after releasing in 2019, and the record-breaking success of Mugen Train took it to a whole...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Shares First Look at Kurogiri's Real Face

My Hero Academia shared the first look at Kurogiri's real face with the newest episode of Season 5! The anime's final slate of episodes will soon be launching into a brand new arc focusing on what Tomura Shigaraki and the villains have been up to during the season, but before that can happen there was one lingering plot thread that needed to be tied up with the one captured member of the League of Villains, Kurogiri. As was explained with the newest episode of the series, there was a dark tragedy lingering just under the surface of this villain's hazy face.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Breaks Hearts with Aizawa's Emotional Breakdown

My Hero Academia broke fans' hearts with Shota Aizawa's emotional breakdown with the newest episode of Season 5! Before the anime can officially kick off the final arc of the fifth season focusing entirely on what Tomura Shigaraki and the villains have been up to all this time, the newest episode of the series had to wrap the final events of the Endeavor Agency arc with a breakdown of the surprising past between Shota Aizawa, Present Mic, and the League of Villains member Kurogiri. Because as the two of them distressingly discovered with the newest episode of the series, Kurogiri is actually a Nomu based from their former high school friend.
Comicsdexerto.com

Sailor Moon cosplayer enchants enemies as stunning Usagi Tsukino

A Sailor Moon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her jaw-dropping Usagi Tsukino cosplay. The artist’s incredible transformation into the heroine will leave fans of the classic anime in awe. Despite making its debut in 1992, Sailor Moon is still one of the most beloved animes of all time....
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Marvel’s Black Cat cosplayer claws enemies as Felicia Hardy

A Marvel Black Cat cosplayer went viral on Instagram after transforming into Felicia Hardy. The talented artist brought the Spider-Man superhero to life with her stunning recreation. Originally making her debut in the 1979 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man, Marvel’s Black Cat has become one of the series’ most beloved...
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Features a Fem God of Destruction

One of the biggest new characters that was introduced into the world of Akira Toriyama's Shonen series via the sequel of Dragon Ball Super has been Beerus, the feline god of destruction for Universe 7 that is normally looking to eat and sleep rather than destroy entire planets. With Vegeta recently revealing that he has the ability to transform with his Ultra Ego power-up thanks to the training he did with Beerus, the god of destruction will clearly continue to play a major role in the franchise as well as with the development of the Z Fighters.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Brings Zoro's Wano Look to Life

The anime fandom has some of the best cosplay pieces on the Internet, and it is thanks to people like jihatsu on Instagram. As anime continues to grow in popularity, more and more people are spending time making elaborate looks for their favorite characters. And if you have been needing a good Zoro cosplay, well - you have come to the right place.
ComicsComicBook

Rick and Morty Fan Fights Pandemic with New Cosplay

Rick and Morty is back on its game thanks to season five, and fans are eager to see how the rest of the comeback goes. With a few episodes left to go before the season ends, Rick and Morty is helping netizens take their mind of the world around them. And thanks to one cosplayer, Rick Sanchez is doing his best to fight back against the pandemic.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Pops Off with These Gorgeous Zenitsu Nails

Demon Slayer has introduced the world to some of anime's most colorful and idiosyncratic characters, with Zenitsu perhaps being one of the weirdest, which is a particularly big accomplishment considering the swordsman pals around with a brawler who wears a giant boar mask. Though Zenitsu is most assuredly the scaredy-cat of the group of members of the Demon Slayer Corps, he has still garnered quite the following thanks to his strange personality and his lightning abilities that he has been able to utilize even when he is unconscious thanks to the intense training that he's done in his life.
ComicsComicBook

Fire Force Cosplay Brings the Heat With Ogun

One fiery Fire Force cosplay is really bringing the heat with Ogun Montgomery! Atsushi Okubo's original manga series wrapped up the second season of its official anime adaptation late last year, and left fans off with the major cliffhanger that it would continue someday. Unfortunately a third season for the anime has yet to be announced to be in the works, so fans are anxiously waiting to see what's next from the franchise for many of the fighters and brawlers introduced during the course of the second season. This includes some impressive newbies like Ogun Montgomery.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Spoils A Major Element of My Villain Academia

My Hero Academia's fifth season of its anime is preparing to dive into the long-awaited arc known as the Meta Liberation Army Arc, aka My Villain Academia, but the latest episode that is on the eve of this next big storyline spoiled some major elements of the upcoming saga. Studio Bones decided to change things up with the order of the arcs in this latest season, as in the manga, the Endeavor Agency Arc took place following the saga focusing on the League of Villains, having the series unfortunately get the opportunity to spoil some big moments.
ComicsComicBook

Digimon Adventure's WarGreymon Breaks Out With Mega Level Cosplay

Digimon Adventure's own WarGreymon has broken out of the anime with some appropriately Mega level cosplay! As part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary for its original anime series, Toei Animation and Bandai brought back the Digimon franchise for a brand new anime series. This new anime brought back the original eight DigiDestined and took them on a new kind of adventure that fans did not see play out in the original series. This came with several new updates for each of the Digimon partners themselves, and this included Agumon's evolutionary chain as well of course.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Synopsis Sets Up My Villain Academia Premiere

My Hero Academia got its fifth season underway earlier in the year, and its big arc has finally come around. After a game of warm up, the series is set to introduce its My Villain Academia arc at last. This story promises to focus on our favorite villains as Shigaraki makes his own bid for power. And now, the arc's first episode has put out a synopsis.
Comicsdexerto.com

Cowboy Bebop cosplayer runs from the law as perfect Faye Valentine

A Cowboy Bebop cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing Faye Valentine cosplay. The artist’s stunning transformation into the bounty hunter will leave fans of the anime in awe. Despite airing in 1998, Cowboy Bebop continues to be one of the most influential anime of all time. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy