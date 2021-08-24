Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

'Keep your guard up': CDC studies show waning COVID-19 vaccine efficacy as delta variant sweeps US

By Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Immunity to COVID-19 from vaccines might be declining over time as the highly contagious delta variant surges across the country, according to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A study released Tuesday showed vaccine effectiveness decreased among health care workers who were fully vaccinated since the time the delta variant became widespread, which could be due to the waning effectiveness of the vaccine over time, the higher transmissibility of the delta variant, or other factors, experts said.

The CDC said the trend should also be “interpreted with caution” because a decline in vaccine effectiveness could be due to “poor precision in estimates due to limited number of weeks of observation and few infections among participants.”

The delta variant now accounts for more than 95% of U.S. cases , according to the CDC, and has led to a rise in the death rate in 43 states, the worst tally since December, before America's deadliest month of the pandemic, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

A second study found about a quarter of COVID-19 cases between May and July in Los Angeles were breakthrough cases, but that hospitalizations were significantly lower for those who had been vaccinated. Unvaccinated people were more than 29 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people, and about five times more likely to be infected.

The studies show the importance of being fully vaccinated because the benefit of being vaccinated when it comes to hospitalization did not decline even with the recent wave, Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine and vice president for research at the Scripps Research Institute, told USA TODAY.

"If you take these two studies together, and everything else that’s been reported… you see consistent attrition of protection with people who are fully vaccinated," he said. "But the benefit of vaccination is still there despite the breakthrough infections because hospitalizations are really markedly protected."

'Need to be on a higher alert': Babies and toddlers more likely than teens to transmit coronavirus, study says

Let the mandates begin: FDA approves of first COVID-19 vaccine

The research comes as the Food and Drug Administration has given its full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine , and soon after the agency and the CDC recommended a third vaccine dose to those who have compromised immune systems. A booster shot is expected to be available to fully vaccinated Americans who got their second dose at least eight months prior beginning on Sept. 20 , according to the White House.

That’s too long to wait, Topol said. Based on the research, Topol said immunity may begin to go down at around the five- or six-month mark, leaving vaccinated people more vulnerable to infection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTNBL_0bbtWF3700
Justin Bishop, 13, receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on May 14, 2021, at the Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile in Freeport, N.Y. Mary Altaffer, AP

"If you wait until eight months, you’re two or three months vulnerable while delta is circulating. Whatever you’re doing in life, unless you live in a cave, you're getting incremental exposures," Topol said.

The study among health care personnel and other front-line workers was conducted in eight locations across six states beginning in December 2020 and ending Aug. 14. The research shows vaccine effectiveness was 91% before the dominance of the delta variant, and it has since dropped to 66%.

Topol said he doesn’t believe the decline in effectiveness can be solely attributed to waning immunity over time but has a lot to do with the delta variant’s contagious nature. Other factors, such as laxed mitigation measures – relaxation of masking and distancing – could contribute, but are harder to quantify.

No, a vaccine doesn't make you 'Superman': Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are increasing amid delta variant.

“Although these interim findings suggest a moderate reduction in the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing infection, the sustained two-thirds reduction in infection risk underscores the continued importance and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination,” the CDC said.

Topol said the research underscores the need for vaccines for all, but also the need to protect vaccinated people. The delta wave will pass eventually, but even those who are fully vaccinated need to “keep your guard up,” he said.

“We’re not getting the word out enough that people who have been vaccinated are not protected as much as they think. They need to mask up, they need to do everything they can. Make-believe that there wasn't a vaccine," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Keep your guard up': CDC studies show waning COVID-19 vaccine efficacy as delta variant sweeps US

Comments / 2

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

232K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Topol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#The White House#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant is really doing to fully vaccinated people now

Fully vaccinated people now remain at risk for the novel coronavirus as waning immunity and the rise of the delta variant have made it more dangerous for those who have been inoculated. Are fully vaccinated people getting COVID-19? Experts told The Washington Post that there is now growing evidence from...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

98 Percent of People in the U.S. Should Be Doing This Right Now, CDC Says

For a moment, it seemed as if the worst of the COVID pandemic was over in the U.S., thanks to the introduction of highly effective vaccines. Unfortunately, the Delta variant changed the game quickly, resulting in a new surge of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Now, places across the U.S. are implementing new COVID restrictions, and health experts say they're instituting their own precautions against this fast-spreading variant. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also released new guidance to help protect people, vaccinated and not, from COVID. And at this point, it applies to nearly the entire country.

Comments / 2

Community Policy