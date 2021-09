After avoiding COVID-19 infection for the better part of a year and a half, I recently got infected with the Delta variant on a trip to Ohio, despite having gotten the J&J vaccine in April. Our family visited a popular amusement park, where 95% of our activities were outside. We never shared an elevator and cannot recall interacting with anyone inside of 6 feet while indoors for any length of time. So, believe the experts when they say that the Delta variant is insanely contagious. The bottom line is my kids and I both caught it during the trip, and brought it back to RI unbeknownst to us.