USD Coin Reserves to Be Held in Cash and Short Duration US Government Treasuries Starting September
Circle, one of the companies of the Centre Consortium, the issuer of USD coin, stated yesterday it would change the structure of the reserves supporting the value of the stablecoin. With help from Coinbase, the company will now only hold cash and short-duration U.S. government treasuries from September. The move seeks to recover the trust of investors that criticized USD coin’s diversified portfolio of investments used as a reserve.news.bitcoin.com
