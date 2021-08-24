Cancel
USD Coin Reserves to Be Held in Cash and Short Duration US Government Treasuries Starting September

bitcoin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCircle, one of the companies of the Centre Consortium, the issuer of USD coin, stated yesterday it would change the structure of the reserves supporting the value of the stablecoin. With help from Coinbase, the company will now only hold cash and short-duration U.S. government treasuries from September. The move seeks to recover the trust of investors that criticized USD coin’s diversified portfolio of investments used as a reserve.

news.bitcoin.com

Marketsbitcoin.com

Ethereum's Crypto Economy Dominance Nears 20% as Ether Prices Rocket to Fresh Highs

The world’s second-leading crypto asset in terms of market valuation, ethereum, has seen significant gains during the last few days. Over the last 24 hours, ether values have jumped over 5% and during the course of the last week, ether has gained 11.8%. The crypto asset’s $417 billion market cap represents 18.9% of the $2.21 trillion crypto economy.
IBTimes

US Stocks Open On A High Note To Start September

Wall Street equities brushed off lackluster private jobs data and fears about the Delta variant of Covid-19 to open higher on Wednesday in the first trading session of the month. Stocks have posted steady gains and a series of records for months, with just a few pauses, and seemed on...
Marketsbondbuyer.com

Trading lulls, yields little changed, cash keeps flowing into funds

Municipal trading dropped 25% on Wednesday after an already very slow few days in the secondary, leaving municipal benchmark yields little changed, as U.S. Treasuries also held steady and most participants began checking out for the holiday weekend. For the 25th week in a row, municipal bond mutual funds saw...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Economic Review September 2021

The Mortgage Economic Review is a monthly summary of Key Economic Indicators, Data, and Events pertinent to Mortgage and Real Estate Professionals. Interest Rates: The 10-Year US Treasury yield rose to 1.32% (Aug 31) from 1.20 (Aug 2). Housing: Home Prices rocketed 18% higher in the past year. Inflation: The...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields are stable ahead of employment data

CHICAGO, Sep 1 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields held firm on Wednesday, following an initial decline induced by lower-than-expected numbers for August private payrolls, and ahead of the expected jobs report that the government publishes this week. * The yield on the 10-year bond, which rose to 1.334% at the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains poised to extend losses below 0.9150 ahead of Swiss data

USD/CHF edges higher on Thursday during the initial Asian trading hours. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. US Dollar Index stays pressurized near 92.50 consecutively for the third session. USD/CHF edges higher in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. After testing the high at 0.9190...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 on USD weakness

USD/JPY prints minute losses on Thursday during the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 on disappointing data. Lower US Treasury yields augmented the downside for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair remains on the lower edge in the early Asian session. The pair rose to its...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Defi Platform Cream Finance Hacked, $29 Million Lost

Cream finance, a defi borrowing and lending protocol, has been the victim of a hack that erased more than $29 million from its vaults. The attacker took advantage of a loophole in the implementation for adding the amp token to the protocol. This is the second time the platform has been involved in a hack. The first breach happened in February, when Cream lost $37.5 million.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles near 110.0 amid higher US Treasury yields

USD/JPY edges lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Wednesday. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 on downbeat economic data. A rebound in the US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair remains on the lower edge in the Asian session. The pair continues...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Genesis Digital Assets Acquires 20,000 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan, Company Has Option to Buy 180K More

The China-based bitcoin ASIC mining machine manufacturer Canaan has announced the company has forged a partnership with Genesis Digital Assets, and the two firms have now signed a deal for a large purchase order. Genesis will buy 20,000 bitcoin miners from Canaan and the mining operation also has the option to purchase an additional 180,000 mining rigs from the Chinese ASIC manufacturer.
Economybitcoin.com

Chinese Regulator Aims to Digitize Securities Market Using Blockchain and Smart Contracts

China’s Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will promote a national alliance chain to introduce smart contracts and blockchain-based services to digitize the securities and futures market. The announcement was made at the China Securities Industry Alliance Chain and OTC Alliance Chain Special Work Symposium in Beijing. Jiang Dongxing, deputy director of the Science and Technology Regulatory Bureau of the CSRC, stated this digitization is key for the future of the industry.
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Survey finds 77% of Russian investors prefer Bitcoin to gold and forex

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) are getting increasingly popular with Russian investors, apparently displacing traditional investment products, according to a new survey. Russia’s Association of Forex Dealers (AFD), a local self-regulatory organization focused on the foreign exchange market, polled 502 Russian investors to find out the local investor sentiment regarding cryptocurrencies. Released on Tuesday, the survey was conducted from Aug. 4 to Aug. 24, 2021.
Reuters

Gold gains as dollar weakens; U.S. jobs data in focus

(Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday, bolstered by a sluggish dollar, with investors now looking to U.S. non-farm payrolls data which could be the key to the Federal Reserve’s stimulus-taper decision. Spot gold climbed 0.5% to $1,818.46 per ounce by 0636 GMT, edging closer to the 3-1/2-week high hit on...
BusinessBBC

Federal Reserve hints it will start easing US stimulus

The US central bank could begin withdrawing stimulus this year as the economy rebounds, the Federal Reserve's chairman, Jerome Powell, has said. However, he said the bank was in no rush to raise interest rates despite a recent spike in inflation. The US economy contracted sharply during the pandemic but...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Cryptowisser : Bitcoin and Ethereum Synergy Essential for Crypto Industry Growth

PRESS RELEASE. August 2021, leading Crypto service comparison site – Cryptowisser, compares the two cornerstones of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The latest analysis of the market focused on the pioneering cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. But, differing from the usual Bitcoin vs Ethereum analysis, the focus is on the benefits of both and how they work in synergy to give the industry the strong foundations it needs to grow.
Currenciesbitcoin.com

South African Central Bank Governor Reiterates: 'Crypto Is Not Currency'

The governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), Lesetja Kganyago, has reiterated the central bank’s longstanding belief that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are not currencies. According to Kganyago, crypto-assets, as he prefers to call them, are not currencies because they fail to meet the standard of what constitutes a currency.

