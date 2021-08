Dancers have had a particularly rough time during these past 18 months of the pandemic. After all, dance is an art form that requires daily practice. And grabbing hold of a kitchen counter as you do plies, arabesques and basic stretches is not the same as joining your fellow company members in a large studio with a good floor, where you can maintain your stamina, rehearse with partners, and (in the best of times) breathe without the suffocating effect of masks.