Anaheim City Council Members are expected to decide Tuesday how to fill an empty spot on the dais following the resignation of Jordan Brandman earlier this month. Brandman resigned on Aug. 5, 2021 after controversy over a vulgar text he sent regarding former councilwoman Denise Barnes where he described her as an “unf******believably selfish c***”, adding, “As my mother would say, ‘i’m gonna rip her f****** t*** off.”